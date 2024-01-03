WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is facing charges, accused of frequently calling 911 with false reports.

Police said Venita McCall, 42, called 911 four times last Saturday and again after she was released from jail on the charge.

Officers went to a home in the 100 block of Porter St NE just before 8:30 a.m. after dispatch received a call that a man was being held against his will with a firearm. Officers arrived to find no man inside the residence and realized that police had been called there earlier that day — at 3:20 a.m. — for the same unfounded report, according to a police report.

After leaving, police said dispatchers received another 911 call to the same address from a woman, stating that a man had been shot. Police found no shooting victim or any type of crime scene and placed the caller, McCall, under arrest on a charge of misuse of the 911 system.

Police said after McCall was released from the jail, she continued calling 911. Dispatchers reported receiving five calls from her after warning her that she had to stop calling.

Police said when they caught up with McCall in the jail parking lot, she was still on the phone with 911 and hung up as officers approached her. According to the report, McCall told police that she had legitimate reasons, showing officers a recording on her phone, but police said the recording had only silence, other than McCall talking and moving the phone.

McCall faces two counts of misuse of a 911 system. She pleaded not guilty to the charges on Tuesday and is scheduled to appear in court again Feb. 8.