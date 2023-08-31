WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Cranwood Drive SW woman Tuesday was charged with child endangering after two of her kids were found wandering the neighborhood, and their home was described in a police report as “deplorable.”

Stella Worrell, 24, was charged with a first-degree misdemeanor after police found two of her children, ages 2 and 5, wandering the neighborhood about 9:20 a.m. Tuesday.

She pleaded not guilty Wednesday at her arraignment in municipal court and was given a $2,500 personal recognizance bond, court records show. As a condition of her bond, she must cooperate with officials from the Trumbull County Children Services Board.

Police were called to her neighborhood Tuesday for a report of two small children wandering around, one wearing underwear and the other wearing a diaper. A neighbor on nearby Woodview Avenue SW found the children in her yard as well as their dog, reports said.

Police drove down the 2300 block of Cranwood Drive SW and saw Worrell standing in her yard, reports said. Reports said Worrell told police her dogs and kids were missing and she did not call police because she was looking for them outside. However, an officer noted in his report that he had driven down the street earlier and did not see Worrell.

Police inspected the house and were instantly met with an odor of urine and feces, reports said. Reports said the carpet was “atrocious” and feces was smeared on the kitchen floor and it was also covered in dog urine.

Reports noted that seven children, all under the age of 5, and three adults live in the home.

Reports said Worrell’s sister was expected a visit Wednesday from CSB and a report of Tuesday’s incident was forwarded to them.

Worrell was given a citation in lieu of arrest.

Worrell was also charged with child endangering Feb. 1 and Feb. 18, reports said. However, no record of those charges could be found in municipal court records.