WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren spent the weekend investigating several reports of gunfire in the city.

Officers were called to the area of Sylvan Street SW and Ratliff Avenue NW just after midnight on Friday on reports that groups of kids were shooting at each other.

According to a police report, dispatchers received multiple calls about kids who were shooting guns. One caller believed that there were two groups who were shooting at each other.

Officers were then directed to the 900 block of Summit St., where officers heard that three kids were shooting and a neighbor chased them off with his own gun.

Police could find no damage to the home or any casings in the area.

At 2:49 a.m., officers then heard shots being fired in the area of Summit Street near Tod Avenue. A woman then called police to report that her house in the 800 block of Summit St. NW may have been shot at.

Police arrived to find several shell casings near the home, which were collected as evidence.

According to the report, surveillance video in the area showed a female running in the area and two vehicles chasing after each other during which time two people got out of the vehicles and began shooting.

The report says police stopped a vehicle during the investigation with five juveniles inside, two of which had allegedly been shooting earlier on Mason Street, where police had been called earlier.

The following day, officers were called again to investigate gunfire, this time on Oak Circle. According to a police report, shots were fired after an argument. Police received a report that someone was having a party and throwing what was believed to be dynamite into the roadway, causing large explosions. This led to a confrontation and an argument, and shots were later fired from a car.

Police found three spent shell casings on the road, which were collected as evidence. Officers also found 13 rounds at West Park and Oak Street and more near Lener Avenue.