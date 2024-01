WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police officers are investigating a shooting on New Year’s Eve in Warren.

Police were called to the 2200 block of North Feederle Drive Southeast on Sunday for a shooting.

Reports said that officers saw that a female victim had multiple gunshot wounds. Crews took the victim to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Police discovered that two witnesses at the scene had warrants for their arrests. Police took them into custody.