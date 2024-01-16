WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a shooting after a bicyclist was shot by someone driving by in a car on Friday night.

Officers were called around 8:30 p.m. for the reported shooting. Police found a bicycle lying in the roadway in the area of Parkwood and Stewart drives. The victim, a male whose name and age were redacted from a police report, was found inside a house in the 1900 block of Parkwood Dr.

Crews transported the victim, who was bleeding from his buttocks, to St. Joseph Warren Hospital for treatment, according to a police report.

The report states that surveillance video in the area showed someone in a vehicle firing three shots at the victim while driving on Parkwood Drive toward Parkman Road.

Officers were unable to find shell casings at the scene, according to the report.