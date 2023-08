WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating the shooting of a man in Warren over the weekend.

Around 5:40 p.m. Friday, officers were sent to the area of Trumbull Homes in the 1900 block of Hazelwood Ave. SE, where they found a 44-year-old man had been shot.

The report says the victim had a major injury. Further information about his condition is unknown.

The report states that police arrested a man on an unrelated warrant during the investigation, but further information was not released.