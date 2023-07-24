WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a woman’s injuries after she reported that her mother cut her with a knife and then ran away with her grandmother.

Thursday afternoon, officers were called to a home on Montgomery Avenue NW, where a 27-year-old woman was found with an injured finger.

Police said the woman had a cut on her finger that required stitches. She had a large towel wrapped around her hand when officers arrived.

The woman told police that she was arguing with her mother, and the two were fighting over keys when her mother grabbed a kitchen knife from her purse and began swinging it at her. The woman said her finger was cut by the knife in the process, according to the report.

The report stated that the woman’s mother ran from the house with her grandmother after realizing that she cut her daughter.

The woman told police that she didn’t know where her mother went or where her grandmother lives.

Crews took her to the hospital for treatment of her injury.