WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing felony assault and weapons charges after an investigation of shots fired in Warren.

Just before 3 a.m. Sunday, officers were sent to the area of Idylwild Street NE and N. Park Avenue for the report and observed a black SUV in the area. Police were aware of an earlier report of a man in a black SUV who pulled out a weapon at an area bar, so they tried pulling the vehicle over, according to a police report.

The report states that the driver didn’t immediately stop the vehicle until he reached Wilson Avenue and Packard Street.

Police said the driver, Douglas Duncan, 44, of Cleveland, was screaming at officers from the vehicle, but he complied and was placed into handcuffs. When an officer tried to search him, however, Duncan spit in the officer’s face, according to the report.

Officers then found a loaded 9mm magazine in Duncan’s pocket, the report stated.

Duncan is charged with assault on a police officer and having weapons under disability.

He was arraigned Monday and is being held in the Trumbull County Jail without bond. He is scheduled to appear in court again Oct. 31.