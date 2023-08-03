WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The murder case of Ronique Requel has been turned over to a jury to decide.

Jurors were given instructions and sent home Thursday. They will begin deliberations on Friday.

Requel is facing several charges including aggravated murder stemming from the investigation into Adam Spaid’s death.

Police were initially sent to Spaid’s home on Milton Street SE on February 5 for a report of a burglary. When officers arrived, they found Spaid suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He died at the hospital.

Police have said they found Requel at the scene, where he was arrested.