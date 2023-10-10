WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren mother is facing charges stemming from the death of her 8-month-old baby boy.

Detectives say charges of felony child endangering and reckless homicide were filed against Aris Rice, 32, in Warren Municipal Court Tuesday morning.

The charge stems from the investigation into her son Demetri Luton’s death. Luton was taken to a Warren hospital on September 24 after he was found unconscious and not breathing in a bedroom at an apartment in the Trumbull Homes.

According to a police report emergency room staff told police a toxicology report indicated Luton had “a certain amount of methadone” in his system.

He was flown to Akron Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

Detectives say he passed away on October 1.