WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Family Mission is teaming up with the organization called Pride and Joy Today for a Harvest Party.

Volunteers were painting signs and putting together goody bags Friday preparing for a day of family-friendly fun. It’s all taking place at the Warren Family Mission on Saturday.

There will be food, games, pumpkin decorating, face painting and a read-aloud session. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite costumes.

“It’s a free event, and it’s a fun event for the family. If you’re looking for something to do that doesn’t cost a dime, please come out to the Warren Family Mission,” said Dominic Mararri, a spokesperson for the mission.

The last time the Harvest Party took place was before the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s run from 3 -5 p.m. Saturday.