YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man was sentenced on Thursday to 10 months in federal prison on drug charges.

Cory Richards, 28, received the sentence from U.S. Judge Donald C. Nugent in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio after entering guilty pleas Aug. 22 to charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, two counts of distribution of controlled substances and possession of controlled substances.

An indictment unsealed in April charged Richards and William Crenshaw, 24, with selling drugs in Warren.

The two are accused of using a house on Crainwood Drive in Warren from February to July 2022 to keep drugs that they would sell.

The indictment says the two were selling fentanyl. The indictment records seven instances of drug transactions between Feb. 22, 2022, and July 21, 2022.

Crenshaw’s case is still pending. A trial date was not listed in online court records.