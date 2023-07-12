(WKBN) — A Warren man was sentenced to 60 months in prison in a drug-trafficking case.

Kaylor Brown, 31, was convicted of conspiring to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine between January 2020 and January 2021 while he was incarcerated in a federal prison.

Brown had been serving a 70-month sentence for a prior cocaine trafficking crime.

As part of his latest sentence, U.S. District Judge Marilyn J. Horan ordered that Brown serve four years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Judge Horan also ordered that Brown’s 60-month federal prison sentence be served consecutively to the federal prison sentence he was serving at the time he committed the crime.