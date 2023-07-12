WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man received a 30-month prison sentence for illegally having a gun after six prior felony convictions.

Donyea Stubbs, 28, received the latest sentence for his arrest Jan. 10 in Warren, where police were called to investigate shots that were fired at a car with a woman and a child inside.

According to a police report, a woman told officers she and her child went to the Avon Oaks apartments on Southern Boulevard to drop off some clothes to Stubbs. She said when she pulled into the parking lot, she saw Stubbs with a gun in his hand walking toward her.

She said she tossed the clothes out of the window, backed out and started to pull out of the parking lot. Once she left the parking lot, she heard a “clunk” from the back of her car, according to the report.

Police said Stubbs was found with an empty magazine for a pistol in his pocket, and a pistol was found under a pillow in the apartment.

Stubbs had initially been charged with felonious assault and having weapons under disability, but a Trumbull County grand jury returned an indictment only on the weapons under disability charge. He pleaded guilty April 12 to the third-degree felony charge.

According to the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office, Stubbs had six prior felony convictions and five previous prison sentences, so he was not eligible for probation. Stubbs acknowledged his life pattern of drugs and violence that has followed him since the age of 10 before the judge, prosecutors say.

As part of the sentence, Stubbs forfeited the .38-caliber weapon that was found during his arrest in Warren.