WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to robbery and weapons charges.

Mahki J. Crank, 19, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of robbery and receiving stolen property as well as to a bill of information that charged him with having weapons while under disability.

According to a news release from the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office, the robbery involved the theft of weapons, and it was later reported that Crank had been displaying one of those stolen firearms on social media. Police later found Crank in possession of that weapon.

Crank faces a maximum sentence of 12 and a half to 16 and a half years in prison, according to prosecutors.

He will receive his sentence after a background investigation by probation officers.