YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Sentencing is set for Feb. 15 for a Warren man who pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge.

Deltonio Dorsey, 41, entered his plea to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio before U.S. Judge Donald C. Nugent.

A criminal complaint was filed May 9 against Dorset, and a grand jury returned an indictment June 1 against him.

The charges are connected to an April 11 arrest by Warren police who were investigating a gunfire call in the 2600 block of South Street SE.

An affidavit with the criminal complaint said an officer responding to the gunfire call saw Dorsey in a parking lot. Dorsey matched the description of the person who fired a shot, the affidavit said.

Dorsey walked away from the officer and as he did, he reached towards his waist and threw something away, the affidavit said. He then turned around and was taken into custody.

The officer searched and found a loaded .38-caliber revolver that had one round missing, reports said.

A few days later, police talked to a witness who said he saw Dorsey holding a gun, the affidavit said.

Dorsey has criminal convictions in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court dating back to 2002, including a 2018 conviction for aggravated robbery for which he served a four-year prison sentence.

In 2009, he was convicted in federal court of being a felon in possession of a firearm. In that case, he was sentenced to six and a half years in prison. Following his 2018 conviction in common pleas court, he was given a sentence of a year in federal prison because he violated his federal supervised release.