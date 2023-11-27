WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man can be sentenced to anywhere between two and 12 years after pleading guilty Monday to a second-degree felony count of possession of cocaine.

Amadd Jones, 36, pleaded guilty to the charge before Judge Cynthia Rice in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court. Sentencing will take place following a presentence investigation, according to a news release from the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.

Jones was arrested Feb. 23 by city police who were responding to a gunfire call. When he was searched, reports said police found 26 grams of cocaine on him.

Jones was free on bond, however, that bond was revoked Monday because the charge Jones pleaded guilty to calls for a mandatory prison term, the news release said.