WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)– A Warren man has been arrested after an investigation by the Mahoning County Human Trafficking Task Force and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Blake McCormick, 22, was arrested Wednesday on 10 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving minors.

A Warren police officer arrested McCormick, according to a report.

McCormick was arraigned Thursday. He is being held on $250,000 bond. His next court date is September 20 at 10:15 a.m.

Gerry Ricciutti contributed to this report.