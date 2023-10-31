WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man was arrested after police were alerted by the FBI and the Ohio State Highway Patrol that a threat against a local school was posted online.

Police went to a home Saturday on Woodland Street NE where they took two guns and bullets.

Michael Thomas Fox, 27, is charged with inducing panic. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Monday.

Fox is being held without bond for a risk assessment, according to court records. A bond hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2. Another hearing is set for Nov. 7.