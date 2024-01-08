WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Jurors who reported to Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to hear the drug case against a Warren man went home early after he entered guilty pleas.

Stanley Redd, 45, entered guilty pleas before Judge Sean O’Brien to charges of possession of cocaine, a second-degree felony; possession of fentanyl, a third-degree felony; and possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Redd, who was going to represent himself, was sentenced to four to six years in prison.

The charges stem from a 2022 investigation by the Warren Police Department.

Redd is already serving a two- to three-year sentence on a possession of drug charge handed down by Judge Cynthia Rice and he awaits trial on federal charges that he ran a dog fighting business out of his home and sold drugs.

Monday’s sentence is consecutive to the one he received from Judge Rice, a news release from the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office said.