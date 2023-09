WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is in the Trumbull County Jail Saturday morning on a murder charge.

Desemen Douglas, Jr., 24, is charged for a murder that took place on March 26 in Warren, according to court records.

Charges were filed and Douglas was booked into the jail on Friday.

First News is reaching out to Warren police for details on the arrest. Check back her for updates.