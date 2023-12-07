WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man who said he was trying to put a cat out of its misery with a hammer is facing a charge of animal cruelty, according to a police report.

Bernardo Smith, 63, is charged with cruelty to animals. A warrant was issued for his arrest Wednesday.

Police say Smith was involved in an incident that happened Monday in the area encompassing Sweetbriar Avenue SW, Southwest Boulevard SW and Ferndale Avenue SW.

According to a police report, a woman returned to her home on Sweetbriar to find her badly injured, dying cat on her front porch. The woman said that her neighbor, who she knows by Tarzan, said that her cat had been hit by a car and that he tried to put it out of its misery by hitting it with a hammer and trying to strangle it.

Tarzan, later identified as Smith, said that neither worked to end the cat’s life, so he put the animal on the woman’s porch.

The woman called police to report the incident and said that she did not have the money to take the cat to the vet. Animal welfare agents were called to take the cat so that it could euthanized.

The woman said the animal is an “outdoor cat” and is about 4 years old.

Police viewed a text message exchange between the woman and Smith in which the woman questioned whether the cat was hit by a car or mauled by Smith’s dogs. There was also a video apparently sent by Smith that shows the bloody cat and then pans over to a hammer with a man’s voice saying, “I can’t do this.”

After further investigation, the animal cruelty charge was filed against Smith on Wednesday in Warren Municipal Court and a warrant was issued.