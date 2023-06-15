WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Over the next 18 years, the Mahoning Valley is going to have all kinds of money coming in to deal with what remains an opioid crisis — multi-millions of dollars from court settlements that can only be used for treatments or programs. On Thursday in Warren, the discussion was about how the city’s portion of the money should be spent.

Warren Law Director Enzo Cantalamessa started Thursday’s meeting by announcing that the city has received $105,500 in opioid settlement money.

“There’s no amount of money that would ever, ever be enough to compensate for that harm,” said Cantalamessa.

While $105,500 seemed like a small amount, April Caraway, director of the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board, said more is coming.

“The settlement that Enzo’s describing, it’s over 18 years,” said Caraway.

Caraway says the money being talked about was from an $808 million settlement to the state of Ohio involving the big pharmaceutical companies and their part in the opioid crisis.

Over 18 years, Warren should get around $1.9 million. Trumbull and Mahoning counties together will get an additional $18-36 million or $1-2 million a year for 18 years.

But the purpose of the meeting was for members of Warren City Council to decide how to spend the money, and there were suggestions.

“We are moving into a new facility at 904 West Market Street, very close to the high-rise properties. I did not know how many homeless people that were there,” said Bishop David Herron from the Monument of Faith Church of God in Christ.

Another suggestion came from Allie Bova from Brightview Health.

“Major problems are homelessness. Also, transportation. Even though a lot of our agencies do offer transportation, there’s still huge barriers to that,” said Bova.

Councilman Todd Johnson asked for the money to be spent equitably to include the minority community and Cantalamessa said that shouldn’t be a problem.

Councilwoman Helen Rucker chaired the meeting and said council is nowhere close to allocating how the money will be spent, but Caraway said it was a start.

“I’m glad the city of Warren is starting to have a plan on bringing in the community to help think about how to spend these dollars,” said Caraway.

The numbers being thrown around — possibly as high as $36 million — do not even include the $344 million Trumbull County was awarded in a settlement with the pharmacy companies. That settlement has been appealed.