WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Barry Barbutes grew up in Warren – at Tod Avenue and Stiles Street – and still owns a house on Tod. Next door, a vacant house will soon be demolished, which he is not happy about.

“Because it’s going to be one more vacant lot in the City of Warren,” he said.

“It has to be mentioned the number of vacant lots went up because that was a part of the demolition work,” said Matt Martin, executive director of Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership.

The partnership’s report released Wednesday shows there are now 7,850 vacant lots in Warren. The number of vacant houses fell from 1,532 in 2013 to 4,35 today – a drop of 72% over 10 years.

“Where we’ve seen a lot of emphasis on demolition in the past, what we’d like to do going forward is more renovations and also new construction,” Martin said.

“So we can build single-family housing in our neighborhoods and also continue to renovate properties that can still be saved,” he said.

The report not only graded the overall exterior quality of every Warren property – but also every aspect – landscaping, gutters, garages and roofs of every property. Everything was graded from A to F.

“So that when we go and seek funding that we can pass along to our homeowners, say for an emergency home repair program that replaces roofs, we can identify what the need is,” he said.

There are still 150 properties in Warren that need to be demolished. But that leaves 285 that could be made habitable.

“I would say overall, with what’s left, the overall condition of the housing stock has improved. A lot of that is because what we removed was the worst of the worst,” he said.

About 40 years ago, Barry Barbutes paid $19,000 for his house on Tod Ave.

“It was a wonderful neighborhood,” he said.

Five years ago, he put it up for sale for $25,000. No one bid on it.

“I think…the City of Warren turning into a rental has been the biggest downfall,” he said.

The report also broke down vacant houses and vacant properties by wards.

The most vacant houses are in Warren’s sixth ward on the southwest side, with 120.

The fewest are in the third ward on the east side, north of Market Street, with 21.

The most vacant lots are in the seventh ward on the far west side – 2,379 – while the fewest are again in the third ward at 318.