WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Family Mission is gearing up for its annual coat giveaway, starting Friday.

The organization plans to give out around 400 coats, hats, scarves and mittens to the community.

Staying warm this winter is a necessity for all people, and by saving money on cold-weather gear, families can use their income for other things that they need, according to the Mission. Those at the Warren Family Mission understand that kids grow quickly and need new coats each year, said Dominic Mararri, director of public relations.

“Our clothing room last year has seen the largest influx, so we had a 105-percent increase when it comes to people utilizing our clothing service, so gently used clothes are always welcome here at the Warren Family Mission,” he said.

The coat giveaway starts at 11 a.m. Friday at the Warren Family Mission building. Coats are available for men, women, children and infants. Attendees should bring photo IDs, birth certificates or medical cards for children and have only one pick-up person per household.