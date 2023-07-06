WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Family Mission received two dozen bikes to give to children in need thanks to the generosity of a local company.

Youngstown Granite & Quartz dropped off 24 bikes at the mission on July 6. It was part of a promotion during May which is National Bike Month.

For every customer purchase, Youngstown Granite bought a bike to donate. In total, the company bought 120 bikes.

Forty bikes were donated to City Kids Care in Youngstown, 40 were donated to Beaver County Communicucle and 16 to local kids.

