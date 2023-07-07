WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Family Mission is collecting donations for its back-to-school drive.

Last year, the Mission handed out 400 backpacks filled with school supplies. This year, the Mission plans to hand out 100 more backpacks and is asking for the community’s help.

The Mission is accepting money and items from its school supply list, which can be found below.

The drive will be from now until August 1.

“The need is just so great. Last year, we had a line that was wrapped around our entire building all the way to the intersection. So we could just tell how big the need was,” said Caitlin White, executive director of the Warren Family Mission.

The Mission also needs volunteers to help pack the backpacks.