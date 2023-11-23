WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thanksgiving marks the start of the holiday season. The Warren Family Mission is preparing to help families in need provide gifts under the tree at Christmas.

The Mission is in need of brand new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages. It’s for the organization’s annual Christmas Toy Distribution.

The giveaway will take place at the Mission on Tod Avenue on Dec. 15.

The distribution is for families who pre-registered their children.

“Black Friday is around the corner if you can find it in your heart to just think of another one this year. We’re in need of brand new toys for children ages 0-18, so check out those Black Friday deals,” said Dominic Mararri with the Warren Family Mission.

Toy donations will be accepted at the Mission through Dec. 13.