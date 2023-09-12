WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – At its meeting on Wednesday, Warren City Council is expected to consider raising the pay for elected officials and their appointees for the first time in 14 years.

The raises would be based on the salary of the mayor. Currently, it’s Doug Franklin, who makes $87,700 a year.

The mayor’s salary would become 1% above the city’s highest wage earners who are the police and fire chiefs, each of whom makes $95,900 a year. In fact, seven Warren City employees currently make more than the mayor.

All other salaries would be based on the mayor’s. For example, the law director would make 99% of the mayor’s salary. City council members would make 20% of the mayor’s salary, increasing their pay from $11,100 a year to $19,300.

If it passes, the raises would cost the city an additional $260,000 a year.