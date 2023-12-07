WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – When the cold hits, you have to bundle up. There will be fewer people shivering this winter in the Valley thanks to a local business.

Berk Enterprises collected donations of around 1,800 new winter weather garments that are being passed out. The items include coats, hats, scarves, and gloves — all from small to large sizes, for men, women and children.

They’re being donated to Warren and Niles city schools, plus nine other organizations that help the needy and less fortunate.

Berk Enterprises expects the items to make a big difference around Trumbull and Mahoning counties.

“A positive difference may be the kids do better in school now that they’re warm. But it’s all for the sake of the kids and let people know that we care about them and let them feel good in their heart that it’s gonna be a good day,” said Robert Berk.

The donation started years ago benefitting the Warren Family Mission. This year, the distribution involves 11 groups.