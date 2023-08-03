WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — STEAM Academy of Warren hosted a summer community event Thursday evening.

Children who attend the school were invited along with other children from the neighborhood. They had bounce houses, a water slide, food and a lot of smiling faces.

Organizers said they try to host several events during the summer.

“We just like to have fun with our community. We are inviting everybody out to come and check out the school and have a good time together, just kind of kick off the fall and start of the school year,” said Michelle Musch, office manager of STEAM Academy.

STEAM Academy of Warren will host another free community event — its “Bounce Back to School” event, which will run from 5 tp 7 p.m. Aug. 14.