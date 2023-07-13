WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Warrants have been issued for a Warren man’s arrest after police say home surveillance video shows him kicking and punching an 18-month-old baby and body slamming the child’s mother.

Tyrell Williams is facing charges of felony domestic violence and endangering children in Warren Municipal Court. According to a police report, the assault happened on July 11 at a home in Warren Township.

The child’s mother told police Williams had hit her after she told him to “get your stuff and leave” when he told her he was done with her, according to the police report.

Officers noticed injuries on the child as well, but when they asked the mother if Williams hit the baby too, she told police he could have hit the child.

The next day an adult parole supervisor informed officers a family member brought in video of the assault to his office, which showed Williams kicking the child in the face and across the floor, punching the baby, assaulting the mother and body-slamming her while she’s holding the child, the report stated.