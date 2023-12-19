WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A warrant has been issued for a man’s arrest after he failed to appear for his sentencing hearing Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.

William Drummond, 38, was set to appear in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday after taking a plea deal in a case involving a stolen dishwasher.

Drummond pleaded guilty in October to charges of breaking and entering and receiving stolen property. As part of the deal, a stolen property charge was dropped.

The charges stemmed from an incident in which Weathersfield police reported to the 3000 block of Judyth Street in May for a report of appliances being removed from a trailer.

After looking at surveillance footage, a suspected vehicle was tracked to a house where Drummond was.

Drummond denied taking the dishwasher, but police said multiple witnesses and a video placed him at the scene.