WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man convicted of several violent crimes, including rape, has died in prison.

According to the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office, Marlon R. Chattman died Tuesday at Marion Correctional Institution. He was 67 years old and had served more than 33 years of a 15- to 50-year sentence. No details of his death were disclosed.

Chattman was convicted in the 1990 abduction and rape of an 18-year-old woman who was taken near the Phar-Mor in Liberty Township.

Chattman was connected to several violent crimes in Mahoning and Trumbull counties. In 1989, Chattman was paroled from the state of Indiana after serving 16 years in prison there for violent crimes, including rape.

Prosecutor Dennis Watkins, who prosecuted the Chattman case in 1990, notes that Chattman’s case was the first scheduled rape trial that would use DNA evidence. The evidence would include findings from the victim rape kit that showed a 145 million to one DNA match to Chattman.

At the last minute, Chattman pleaded guilty to charges of abduction and rape with specification and was given consecutive sentences by the late Judge Mitchell Shaker totaling 13 to 35 years. A probation violation on a Mahoning County felonious assault conviction where a female victim was stabbed multiple times in 1989, accounted for Chattman’s total sentence of 15 to 50 years.

Watkins and the victim’s family have opposed Chattman’s release from prison. His sentence was scheduled to end in 2040. His next parole hearing was slated for February 2026.

“With his death, he is one proven vicious sexual predator who will never re-offend and harm and brutalize another woman,” Watkins said. “It is sad that he chose the path that he took in life.”