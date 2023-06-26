WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is set to be arraigned in Warren Municipal Court Monday morning stemming from a shooting over the weekend.

Jonn Daniel, Jr. is facing charges of felonious assault, domestic violence and having weapons under disability.

The shooting happened around 2:52 a.m. Sunday morning in the 45-hundred block of Berkshire Drive SE.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators say Daniel was arrested at the scene.

He remains in the Trumbull County Jail.