WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – After about eight hours of deliberations, a jury has reached a verdict in the Shane Newton trial.

The jury found Newton guilty on three of the four counts he was charged with including one count of rape and both gross sexual imposition charges.

Newton was found not guilty on the other rape charge.

Newton, whose legal name is Shane but goes by Shae, has been convicted of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl in Warren.

Sentencing has been scheduled for June 27.