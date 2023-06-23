WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren native and former American Idol contestant is taking on the city tomorrow, but Shane Golden isn’t performing as himself — but as Prince!

Golden was a football and track star at Warren JFK and was on American Idol in its 10th season.

He worked on cruise lines for a few years and actually saw The Prince Project perform in 2019. So when they needed a new frontman earlier this year — he said yes!

The band tours worldwide performing “Prince and the Revolution songs” in authentic costume. Golden says he’s so excited to bring his talents home for family and friends.

“The Mahoning Valley is where I’m born and raised, Warren, Ohio. I played football but I really wanted to represent it in another way. A lot of people only see me as an athlete but this is an opportunity for them to see me as a true performer and entertainer,” Golden said.

He encourages you to get in your little red Corvette and head down to River Rock at the amp Saturday night. Doors open at 5 p.m. and The Prince Project takes the stage at 8:30 p.m.