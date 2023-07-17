WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man wanted for allegedly punching and kicking a baby is now the Fugitive of the Week for the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force.

Marshals are looking for Tyrell Williams, 26, who has been wanted since May on a parole violation by the Adult Parole Authority.

Warrants were also issued last week in municipal court against Williams for domestic violence and endangering children charges. He is accused of beating an 18-month-old child and the child’s mother in Warren Township.

The attacks were caught on camera.

The child’s mother told police the beatings took place after she told Williams to “get your stuff and leave.”

The woman denied Williams hit the child after officers noticed injuries on the child, but the next day, relatives of the mother bought a video to parole agents showing Williams kicking the child in the face and across the floor, punching the baby, assaulting the mother and body-slamming her while she was holding the child, reports said.

Williams is described as 6-1, 150 pounds. His last known address is near the 1500 block of Deerfield Avenue SW.

Anyone with information can call 1-866-4WANTED or text the keyword WANTED and the tip to 847411. Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.