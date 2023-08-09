WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two Warren men Wednesday pleaded guilty to drug charges in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court in separate cases.

Jayson C. Lenhart, 45, of Belvedere Avenue SE, pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking in cocaine and two counts of possession of cocaine.

Robert Douglas, 47, of Southern Boulevard NW, pleaded guilty to three counts of trafficking cocaine and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Both men will be sentenced following presentence investigations. Judge Sean O’Brien took both pleas.

A news release from the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office said Lenhart was arrested in March 2022 following an investigation by the Street Crimes Unit of the Warren Police Department. During the investigation, a confidential informant bought cocaine, and a search of Lenhart’s home yielded guns, scales, cellphones and $7,680 cash.

Lenhart faces a sentence of two to 10 years in prison.

Douglas faces a maximum sentence of six years in prison. He was arrested after a late summer 2022 investigation where three separate purchases of cocaine were made by confidential informants. A search warrant served Sept. 15 netted two guns, two cellphones and $635 cash.

Douglas is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2013 drug conviction, also in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.