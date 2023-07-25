WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull Regional Medical Center is hosting a hiring event Wednesday at the hospital.

The event will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 26 in the main lobby of the hospital, located at 1350 E. Market St.

The event is for all open positions at the hospital, and managers and directors will be in attendance to conduct on-the-spot interviews with candidates. Sign-on bonuses are also available for some positions.

Attendees can RSVP for this event online. Walk-ins are also welcome.

For a complete listing of career opportunities, visit Trumbullregional.org/careers.