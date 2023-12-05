WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Board of Elections has unanimously denied Warren’s current 5th Ward Councilwoman Ashley Miner-McBride’s challenge of the incoming Councilwoman Tiffany Stanford.

Board of Elections Director Stephanie Penrose said the decision was based on the phrasing of the protest which challenged Stanford’s eligibility to take office, not voter registration.

The board suggested McBride take her complaint to the Warren City Law Department.

In a letter given to the Board of Elections last week, McBride told the board that she didn’t believe Stanford could legally be sworn in since she moved out of the city.