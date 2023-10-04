WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — After a little more than two hours of deliberation, the jury has reached a verdict in the trial of Gavin Roberts, 18, who was charged in the shooting death of a Farrell man.

Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas Judge Cynthia Westcott Rice: “As to Count 1 indictment for aggravated murder, we the jury in this case duly impaneled and sworn, find the defendant Gavin Roberts guilty of aggravated murder.”

The case involves the Nov. 19, 2022, shooting death of 37-year-old Brice Hilton, of Farrell. The crime occurred at Colonial Street and South Feederle Drive in Warren during what police described as the arranged sale of a cell phone.

Roberts was also found guilty of using a firearm during that crime. According to prosecutor Chris Becker, the weapons charge tacks on an additional 3 years to the sentence.

“The felony murder charge carries the potential of life with no parole, which we will seek to have the judge impose. It carries, at a minimum, a sentence of 20 years to life,” said Becker, first assistant prosecutor.

Westcott Rice: “Find the defendant Gavin Roberts guilty of aggravated robbery.”

A guilty verdict on a weapons charge was also added to the robbery charge.

“The aggravated robbery also carries additional penalties of up to 14 years with the gun spec,” Becker said.

Roberts was found not guilty on Count 3 — which was aggravated burglary — and Count 4, which was another aggravated murder charge.

A sentencing date has not been set.