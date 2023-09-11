WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The defense attorney for a Trumbull County teenager charged with murder says his client will “take his chances” at a trial next month.

Gavin Roberts, 18, of Warren, is charged with two counts of aggravated murder with firearm specifications and counts of aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary with the use of a deadly weapon.

The case involves the November 19, 2022, shooting death of 37-year-old Brice Hilton, of Farrell. The crime occurred at Colonial Street and South Feederle Drive SE in Warren. Prosecutors say Roberts lured Hilton, who wanted to buy cellphones, to the Warren neighborhood where the fatal shooting occurred.

Prosecutors said they offered Roberts a life-without-parole sentence, which he rejected. Prosecutors subsequently rejected a 15-year to life sentence Roberts’ attorney offered during final pretrial proceedings.

Jury selection in the trial is set to begin on October 2 in Judge Cindy Rice’s courtroom.