WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Supreme Court of Ohio declined to hear the appeal of a Warren man who was given an indefinite prison sentence for murder.

In July, the Ohio 11th District Court of Appeals upheld the conviction and indefinite prison sentence of Cedrick Patterson. According to a release from the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office, Chief Justice Sharon L. Kennedy announced Tuesday that the high court would not consider Patterson’s appeal.

Patterson, 42, was sentenced to 44 to 49 and a half years in prison for the Dec. 1, 2021, fatal shooting of Bernard Owens at a Warren high-rise apartment. During the August 2022 trial, Patterson was also convicted of shooting another man at an adjoining high-rise.

On July 10, the 11th District Court of Appeals rejected several claims by Patterson’s attorney, including that Patterson was denied protections covered by Miranda Rights. The court also found no merit in the argument that the state did not provide credible evidence beyond a reasonable doubt that Patterson committed the felonious assault on Nov. 21, 2021.

In sentencing, Common Pleas Judge Ronald J. Rice had pointed to Patterson’s lengthy criminal history in three states and called him a “criminal psychopath.”

Patterson is now serving his sentence at North Central Correctional Institution in Marion.