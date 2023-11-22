WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thanksgiving means friends, family and lots of food after spending hours in the kitchen preparing. It’s no wonder the night before is dominated by takeout. We spoke to the general manager of a beloved pizza spot about one of the busiest nights of their year.

At dinner time on Wednesday, phones rang off the hook at Sunrise Inn and the line of orders on clothespins spelled out a two-hour wait for pizza and wings at the Warren shop.

“One of the busiest nights of the year, probably top three, I’d say,” said Thomas Adair, general manager of Sunrise Inn.

Adair says the day is rivaled only by the Super Bowl. He doubles his inventory order in anticipation of the night.

“We’ve been preparing all day. A lot of staff today. All the guys you see behind us, a lot of dough, a lot of hours,” he said.

There are a few reasons it gets so busy. Adair says they get a lot of people who no longer live in Warren eager to satisfy a craving for their hometown’s pizza.

“You get the most people out of town in one night and the first night they’re back in town, what do they want? A Sunrise pizza,” he said.

The bar and booths started to fill up as a line snaked out the door of people hoping to avoid cooking the night before the holiday.

Mike Ferry of Cortland and his wife were no exception. He picked up his Brier Hill and deep dish pies right after work.

Ferry: “The wife called me when I was getting ready to leave my shop and said to stop at Sunrise and pick up pizza.”

Reporter Abigail Cloutier: “Is this a favorite for you guys?”

Ferry: “Oh, yeah, for sure.”