WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Struthers teenager charged in connection to a deadly shooting during a home invasion in Warren pleaded guilty before his case was set to go to trial.

Christian Chaney, 18, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery, according to assistant prosecutor Chris Becker.

Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas Judge Andrew Logan sentenced Chaney to an agreed-upon prison term of 13 to 18 years, followed by five years of probation, Becker said.

Chaney, who was 17 at the time of Adam Spaid’s murder, was indicted as an adult in the case . His arrest stemmed from the investigation into the shooting death of Spaid at his Milton Street SE home on February 5. Prosecutors have said at least five people entered Spaid’s home.

Co-defendant Ronique Requel was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole last month.

Requel was found guilty in August of six charges including aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and having weapons under disability.

Prosecutors said Requel was caught trying to escape the house with the murder weapon, along with $4,500 in cash.

According to a sentencing memorandum in the case, the group’s plan was to force their way into the house after posing as a food delivery driver to steal a large sum of money that Spaid had in the home. Spaid saw the person at the door from a camera and assumed the person had the wrong house, however.

The prosecutor’s memorandum said the group then decided to kick open the door, and Requel fired the stolen gun that he had toward the upstairs, where Spaid had been with his girlfriend.

Spaid, who also had a gun, fired back but ran out of bullets and was hit by one fired from the gun that Requel had, prosecutors said. Prosecutors said Requel fired at least 21 times inside the home.

A doctor testified in the case that Spaid had been shot 10 times.