YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Steward Health, the owner of Trumbull Memorial Medical Center in Warren and other facilities in the Mahoning and Shenango valleys, is having issues covering its rent payments and some loan obligations.

According to information from Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPT), which is a company that provides working capital for hospitals, the healthcare system is having issues with vendor payments and collections, impacting its ability to make good on payments. It said that according to third quarter 2023 reports, Steward delayed paying a portion of its September and October rent to MPT, even though Steward obtained “additional working capital financing and selling its non-core laboratory business.”

While they are making partial payments, Steward has an unpaid rent bill of about $50 million with MPT, as of Dec. 31, 2023.

Steward Health operates Trumbull Memorial Medical Center, Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital and Sharon Regional Hospital, as well as other centers and testing facilities. It also operates facilities in Texas, Arizona, Arkansas, Louisiana, Florida and Massachusetts.

MPT did not indicate which facilities or if all were impacted by Steward’s delinquency. WKBN 27 First News has reached out to Steward representatives about MPT’s report and has not received a response yet. We will update this report when and if we do.

MPT has asked for help from consultants and attorneys to advise them on how to get their money from Steward, and together, the two sides have come up with a plan to restore Steward’s balance sheet, according to MPT.

That plan calls for Steward to sell or re-tenant certain hospital operations and get rid of or reorganize non-core operations. It also includes Steward working with a third-party partner for its managed care business, and those proceeds will be used, in part, to repay all outstanding obligations to MPT.

Steward is also going to work on improving its collections and “overall governance,” according to MPT.

To help Steward towards its financial solvency, MPT provided a $60 million bridge loan to the healthcare system in addition to other financial products. The financial plan includes deferral payments through 2024.

Even with the plan to get Steward caught up, MPT said there is no guarantee it will be successful, and it is anticipating writing off millions of dollars in rent payments from the fourth quarter of 2023.

“MPT cannot be assured that Steward will make all scheduled lease payments throughout the remaining approximate 22-year fully extended term of its master lease,” MPT wrote in a news release.