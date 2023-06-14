WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Spare change is making a difference in Warren.

Mercy Health St. Joseph Hospital donated $1,000 to the Warren Family Mission.

This past March, spare change was collected from hospital employees. They placed collection jars all around the campus.

The change collected added up to about $500. The hospital then matched what was donated and gave it to the mission.

“They’re very committed to the community. They take care of the poor, the dying, the under-served, just like we do,” said Charlotte Gardiner, president of Mercy Health St. Joseph Hospital. “Their mission resonates with us.”

Garnider said Gardniner said the donations will go to the immediate needs of families.