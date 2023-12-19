WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Sharon man received his sentence Tuesday for leading police on a chase from Brookfield to Sharon.

Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas Judge Andrew Logan sentenced Robert Russell, 40, to three years of intense supervised probation, according to the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.

Russell pleaded guilty in October to charges of attempted tampering and attempted failure to comply.

Brookfield police said Russell led them on a chase in July 2022 after they tried stopping him for a headlight violation on state Route 82 near Obermiyer Road.

Police say Russell continued to drive until South Stateline Road where he exited the vehicle on foot into Sharon.

Sharon and Brookfield officers then chased Russell, taking him into custody.