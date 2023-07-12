WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The insurance group that covers the Trumbull County commissioners against lawsuits has agreed to an out-of-court settlement with an employee in a case involving Commissioner Niki Frenchko.

A news release issued Wednesday evening by Trumbull County’s human resources director states the insurance group County Risk Sharing Authority has agreed to pay employee Dawn Gedeon $225,000. In return, Gedeon has agreed to release and discharge all claims against the county.

Gedeon filed a federal civil rights lawsuit in March 2022, claiming that on about January 2021, Frenchko made disparaging remarks “regarding Italian Americans critical of Trumbull County employing so many Italians and repeatedly likening Italians to mafia types and organized crime members,” according to the complaint. Gedeon is Italian American.

Frenchko previously stated that her comments had been taken out of context, that she instead had been referring to the cronyism she says has taken place in county offices.

Frenchko has not yet released a comment regarding the settlement reached Wednesday.